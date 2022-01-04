Listen to Judy Greer and Kim Cattrall in the Trailer for Audible's 'Self Center' (Exclusive)

After last year’s Hot White Heist and other series, Audible is back with a new, star-studded original scripted podcast, Self Center, with Judy Greer, Kim Cattrall and Jane Lynch all lending their voices to the ensemble cast. Ahead of its debut next week, ET has an exclusive first listen of the laugh-filled trailer.

Created by Matthew Chauncey (What If…), Self Center tells the story of Meg Everman (Greer), who decides to treat herself to a weekend retreat hosted by model-turned-wellness-thought-leader Enid Hargrove (Cattrall) on her 40th birthday. But what’s supposed to be a luxurious, spa-filled getaway quickly turns into one Saw-like torture after another, with Meg suspecting that there may be sinister (and even supernatural) motives behind Enid’s “eternal youth.”

Produced by Audible Originals and Team Coco, Self Center was written by Chauncey, Julie Greiner, Keerthi Harishankar and Agathe Panaretos, and directed by Tyne Rafaeli. The audio series podcast also stars Aparna Nancherla, Andy Richter, Hari Nef, Joel Kim Booster, Laci Mosley, Jackie Hoffman, Annaleigh Ashford, Ashley Park, Matt Oberg, Josh Ruben, Jessica Chaffin, Misty Monroe, Richie Moriarty, Marieve Herington and Katie Hartman.

Self Center is available to stream on Thursday, Jan. 13 only on Audible.