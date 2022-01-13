Lisa Bonet Talked Stepping Into a 'River of Uncertainty' Ahead of Jason Momoa Split

Lisa Bonet was ready to embrace a new beginning.

The actress chatted with her close and longtime friend, Marisa Tomei, for Interview Magazine, where she expressed how she was entering a "river of uncertainty," ahead of her and Jason Momoa's split. The Spider-Man actress first asked Bonet, 54, what was currently "calling" her in life.

"Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty," Bonet replied. "We’ve eliminated all this extra noise, and now it’s time to grow our roots deeper into our own values."

Bonet also touched on the current state of the world and hardships people have gone through, possibly hinting at change in her life.

"The revolution is definitely here and we’re all feeling the squeeze. If you aren’t, you’re in total denial, and the more you resist, the more you will suffer," she expressed. "Everything is crumbling out there. The personal work is understanding where empire and those archetypes live within us. The revolution is on the inside, and learning to be new in this new world."

Bonet's words were very similar to those she and Momoa chose to announce their separation. On Wednesday, the pair released a joint statement sharing that they were calling it quits after 16 years together and touched on that same "squeeze."

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage," the statement, which was shared on the Aquaman star's social media, read. "We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," the statement continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…"

The twosome, who share two children together -- daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, added that their "devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children, teaching our Children what’s possible ~ Living the Prayer."

Bonet and Momoa had been together since 2005. The pair officially tied the knot in October 2017. For more on the former couple, see below.