Lindsie Chrisley Shares How People's Comments About Her Parents' Sentencing Are Affecting Her

Lindsie Chrisley admits that she has seen harsh reactions in public and online following the news of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s, sentencing last month.

In the latest episode of the Coffee and Convos With Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley podcast, the 33-year-old recounts a negative experience she had with a person during her first public outing after the news broke. Lindsie shares that she and her 7-year-old son, Jackson, joined friends and their children for dinner when she overheard a woman loudly discussing her parents’ case.

"The day after my parents' sentencing, I went to dinner with Jackson, my friends and their two kids," she shares. "This woman is talking about my parents' sentencing and the importance of paying taxes. She’s being loud and you can hear the entire conversation."

Lindsie reveals that the woman tells her husband, "That’s one of them'" acknowledging that she knows she is part of the famous family. The host then reveals that her friend confronted the woman as she tried to keep a low profile.

"I hang my head because I’m not going to engage like this," she says. "My parents were just sentenced the day before. I’m heartbroken and devastated. I’m just trying to get pizza and take my kid to a place where he can go and play games and it be like a quiet, little, private place, a local little restaurant," she says.

Lindsie admits that she decided to stand up for her family and interject and let the woman know that she was Todd and Julie’s daughter.

"I finally picked my head up and said, 'If you please, would save the conversation for somewhere else because I am their child, we’re a real family and this is their grandchild that’s sitting right there,'" she says, noting that the woman apologized.

In November, Todd, 53, was sentenced to 12 years and 16-months' probation, and Julie, 49, was sentenced to seven years and 16 months' probation, after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud in June.

In addition, the former Chrisley Knows Best star talks about how a mutual friend on Facebook shared a very "foul" and "tasteless" meme regarding her father.

"I had been scrolling on Facebook over the weekend and ran across this Facebook post and it was a photoshopped picture of my dad and the Tiger King and it was sexually suggestive and also making fun of prison and incarceration," she says."I’m taking these things very personally because it’s my family and that’s my dad. I think it was foul and tasteless and complete lack of couth for anyone to go out and post that, it’s dehumanizing. To know somebody did this that went to high school with my parents makes me wonder if this person was a bully to my parents in high school."

Lindsie also shares the disappointment she felt after a leader from her former church reacted to the meme.

"This person was laughing at this. That’s just horrible," she says. "Then it brought really bad thoughts -- that’s what gives Christians bad names. You’re out here being a holy roller on Sunday and a leader in the church, yet you’re reacting on Facebook to something like this. It’s foul. It was disheartening and I called them out. It made me very sad, but more so sad for them."

The Southern Tea host wrapped her conversation about her parents by closing her thoughts on her niece, Chloe’s, biological mother, who spoke to TMZ earlier this week and expressed that she is working to gain full custody of her.

In response to the reports, the Chrisleys' rep told ET in a statement, "Todd and Julie are saddened by the unfortunate and misleading narrative currently being portrayed in the media regarding Chloe."

Lindsie says that she can “sympathize” with Chloe’s mother, who had her following a brief relationship with Todd's oldest son, Kyle. However, she does not believe that the matter should have been brought to the press.

"Exposing this situation to the media regarding a minor child is mind-blowing to me. My parents have always had phones, still have phones and have an open line. They have open and public social media," she said. "To my knowledge there’s been no communication outside direct communication with the media. I encourage her to reach out if she has any concerns but don’t dehumanize the situation by using the media to support your false narrative. I can assure you that my families’ attorneys are very versed on what can and cannot happen. They have Chloe’s best interest at heart and know adoption laws and know what it means when a parent terminates their rights voluntarily.”

She continued, "The fact that people are trying to rip her from the life she knows for selfish reasons is not only disgusting but making the situation more heartbreaking."

Following the news of Todd and Julie’s sentencing, it was revealed that the couple's daughter, Savannah, would gain custody of Chloe and their 16-year-old son, Grayson.