Lindsay Lohan Hit With $365k Lawsuit by HarperCollins for Breaching Book Deal

Lindsay Lohan is in hot water after allegedly failing to pen a manuscript she was paid to write years ago. The actress is now facing a lawsuit filed by HarperCollins.

The publishing house is suing the actress for $365,000 for allegedly breaching a 2014 contract, according to court documents obtained by ET.

The lawsuit claims Lohan -- along with her company Crossheart Productions -- entered into a book deal with HarperCollins, and was expected to submit a manuscript the following year.

The publishing company claims they gave the star $365,000 as an advance, but then never received the book she was obligated to write.

The documents state that she was given a two-year extension on her due date, but that the agreed upon work was never delivered. Subsequently, HarperCollins claims they notified Lohan's reps that the contract was terminated, and demanded she return the advance.

The suit claims that "by failing to return the money to the Plaintiff upon the Defendants’ breach of the agreement, the Defendants have received a windfall and have been unjustly enriched."

HarperCollins is seeking damages in the amount of the advance, as well as legal fees and court costs.

ET has reached out to Lohan's reps for comment.

News first broke that Lohan was originally offered $1 million to write her memoir in March 2014. She was expected to utilize a diary she kept during her stint rehab the previous year as the basis for the book.

Check out the video below for more of the latest Lohan news.