Linda Torres, 'Big Ang' Star, Dead at 67 After Coronavirus Battle

Big Ang star Linda Torres has died. She was 67.

The reality star died on Thursday at Staten Island University Hospital after contracting COVID-19 and being placed on a ventilator, Angela "Big Ang" Raiola's sister Janine Detore told multiple outlets. Detore also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her friend.

"Rest In Peace my friend ♥️ you’ll be missed 😔 your bday was in between me & Angela you were our family," she wrote next to a photo of Torres. "We love you always , Angela take care of @blondelindavh1 #onlythegooddieyoung."

Torres appeared on the VH1 reality series, as well as made cameos on Mob Wives. Big Angdied in February of 2016 from lung and brain cancer. She was 55.

Aside from battling the coronavirus, Torres also had breast cancer and was recovering from surgery to implant a chemo port, Detore told People. She then developed a fever, was hospitalized, and tested positive for COVID-19.

"She was placed on a ventilator then they took off the ventilator. She really was fighting, but I guess she couldn't really battle it. It was too much," Detore shared. "She went back to the hospital thinking she had an infection. She had a fever. They found out she had COVID."

Torres is survived by her daughter Jaimie and two grandchildren. TMZ was first to report the news.