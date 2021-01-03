Lily Collins Wows in '80s-Inspired 2021 Golden Globes Look

Lily Collins is a breathtaking beauty at the 2021 Golden Globes!

The 31-year-old actress appeared virtually during Sunday's awards show, wearing a colorful, '80s-inspired paisley print one-shouldered dress from Saint Laurent, which also included a playful cutout detail at the side. The actress kept the fun look going with her hoop earrings and bouncy curls.

Collins, who plays the lead role of Emily Cooper on Emily in Paris, is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy. The hit Netflix series also received a nomination for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy.

Collins turned heads with this soft and romantic hairstyle by Celebrity Hairstylist, Gregory Russell on behalf of Conair for the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Speaking to the inspiration, Russel said, “I wanted her newly chopped hair length to have a voluminous curly texture a la Marisa Berenson to complement her Saint Laurent dress.”

Earlier this month, Collins adorably reacted to Emily in Paris' nominations with a makeup-free selfie shared to Instagram. The actress (who previously earned a Globe nomination in 2017 for her supporting role in Rules Don't Apply), brought along her famous rescue pup, Redford, to celebrate.

"I tried to share the excitement with @redforddog but maybe it’s still too early for him... so honored to be nominated for a Golden Globe!" Collins wrote. "I’m beaming for both my @emilyinparis and @mank families. What a wild morning! Ecstatic and grateful doesn’t even begin to cut it..."

"Words cannot express how extremely grateful and excited I am to be nominated for my role in Emily in Paris and for the show’s nomination!" she added in a statement released to ET at the time. "I’m beyond thrilled the series was recognized and I feel so lucky to be in a category including such incredible women who have kept me laughing and smiling all year long. The greatest gift of playing Emily has been providing a sense of escapism and fun during a time when we all needed it most."