Lily Collins Teases More Love Triangles and Drama in 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 (Exclusive)

Lily Collins is teasing a dreamy and dramatic third season of her hit Netflix series, Emily in Paris.

The 33-year-old actress spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura at the Ralph Lauren 2023 Spring-Summer fashion show on Thursday at the Huntington Library in San Marino, California. During the interview, she playfully addressed what fans can expect when the new season drops on Dec. 21.

"More love triangles, more drama, more laughs, more fashion, more locations, more France!" she said. And with the show already renewed for a fourth season, Collins also noted that there would be room for "a lot of cliffhangers."

In addition to her starring role, Collins has also been working behind the scenes as a producer on the project.

"It's been incredible," she said. "I've learned so much and I'm super grateful for the team to inspire me to continue voicing myself and owning my ideas, and it's been a dream job."

Collins was dressed in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren for the event on Thursday, posing on the red carpet in a strapless black jumpsuit with an oversized plaid bow and train on the back.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gushing over the designer's signature style, Collins recalled walking down the aisle in one of his designs at her and Charlie McDowell's Colorado wedding last fall.

"My husband and I had a very Colorado, Americana-British vibed wedding, and Ralph represents that to us, so he's very near and dear to my heart," Collins mused. "There's just an effortlessness, Americana feel and a classic-ness that is so warm and inviting that I have always loved about Ralph Lauren."

Lopez remarked that she was feeling "great" as the duo breezed by reporters.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In addition to a shared love of Ralph Lauren, Lopez and the Emily in Paris star surely would have had much to talk about inside the party. The Marry Me actress notably engaged in a whirlwind post-wedding trip to Paris in July.

For more on their high-profile vacation, see below.