Lil Wayne Announces 'Tha Carter VI' Album is 'On the Way'

Lil Wayne is working on his next big project!

The "Uproar" rapper officially announced that he's working on Tha Carter VI -- his long-awaited follow-up to his hit 2018 album Tha Carter V -- in a video posted to social media on Sunday.

"What up, y’all, Tunechi here. Thank you. [I] ain’t s**t without you," he said addressing his fans while sitting in the back of a luxury sprinter van. "I’m not sure if you heard, but Carter VI is on the way!"

The confirmation comes several hours after Wayne announced the news during the Young Money Reunion tour in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, during Drakes October World Weekend festival.

Toward the end of the performance, Wayne told the cheering crowd "I’m working on Carter VI, coming soon!"

As he declared the news of the forthcoming album, a huge screen appeared behind him that read "Tha Carter VI."

Wayne has been teasing Tha Carter VI since 2020, and has addressed the tracks on the planed album during numerous interviews. However, it's unforeseen circumstances postponed his original timeline -- perhaps the global coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdowns. Either way, he seems more locked in than ever for the new album.

For more on the artist, check out the video below.