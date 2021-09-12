Lil Nas X Teases 'Sexy' 2021 MTV VMAs Performance While Slaying Red Carpet In a Purple Cape (Exclusive)

Lil Nas X hit the red carpet in full force. The MONTERO artist looked flawlessly regal in royal purple outside the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

The 22-year-old artist walked the carpet outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, rocking a lilac suit, complete with a long cape, matching boots, and an off-the-shoulder cut lapel.

The performer also donned long, curly black locks to complement the quasi-retro glam ensemble.

One thing that was noticeably absent was his baby bump, which he's been showing off on Instagram over the past few weeks as part of his promotion for his forthcoming debut album -- which he's been referring to as his baby.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet, Lil Nas X joked, "I had to suck my belly in today, [but] the baby is very much here, it will be here in five days."

His hotly anticipated album -- featuring his recent singles "Call Me By Your Name," "Sun Goes Down," and "Industry Baby," is due out Sept. 17, and the artist teased of his long-gestating debut, "This baby is going to be a world changer!"

Lil Nas X is also set to hit the stage on Sunday night for a performance that he promises is "going to be really sexy."

"It's gonna be a VMA moment," he added, with a smile. Lil Nas X is also nominated for five awards at tonight's show, including Video of the Year.

The MTV VMAs air live on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 5PM PT/8 ET. Check out our full list of the night's big winners here!