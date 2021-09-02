Lil Nas X Rocks Baby Bump in 'Maternity Shoot' to Celebrate New Album

Lil Nas X is getting ready to deliver his long-gestating new album. To celebrate, the artist posed for a series of faux-maternity pics and bared his fake baby bump to the world.

The lavish pregnancy photoshoot was a quasi-comedic commemoration of his new album MONTERO -- featuring his hit singles "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and "Industry Baby."

"SURPRISE!" he captioned images from the shoot on Instagram. "I can't believe i'm finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy ‘MONTERO' is due September 17, 2021."

In the slideshow he posted, Lil Nas X bares a (very well made) prosthetic baby bump while wearing a flowing white top, white pants and a crown of cream-colored flowers as he kneels next to a pool.

The final shot in the slideshow features a sonogram of his "baby" -- although it's actually a black-and-white version of the cover of his forthcoming album.

The photoshoot comes just a few days after Lil Nas X seemingly trolled Drake over the latter's cover art for his new album, Certified Lover Boy. Drake tweeted a photo of his albums cover art, which features 12 pregnant women emojis of all different hair and skin tones.

Shortly thereafter, Lil Nas X shared his own version, featuring 12 pregnant men -- an especially meaningful image considering his latest "pregnancy" announcement.

“MONTERO” THE ALBUM

OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/M7qVwV1uOu — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 30, 2021

Lil Nas X's Montero drops Sept. 17.