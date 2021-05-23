Lil Nas X Brilliantly Handles Wardrobe Malfunction During Fiery 'SNL' Performance and Fans Love It

Lil Nas X brought all the sexual energy, leather and skin-baring outfits from his stunning music video to the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend -- but ended up delivering an even more revealing performance than he planned.

The artist rocked a half-top and super tight leather pants for his first set of the night, performing "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" while flanked by a legion of shirtless back-up dancers in what was one of the most memorable and sexually charged SNL performances in recent memory.

The number was already super steamy -- with a ton of skin, lap dances and neck licking -- before Lil Nas X stepped up to the stripper pole to show off some of his moves. However, after dropping low and popping back up, the singer looked significantly surprised.

It would seem the artist actually split open the front of his skin-tight leather pants and managed to play it off in a fun, playful way that worked into the routine itself. He even managed to finish the set without a hang-up and ended with a striking image of himself with giant wings.

Lil NAs X himself was among the many, many people on social media commenting on the wardrobe malfunction. He first tweeted, "NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV." Later, he joked, "I wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo."

NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

i wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

He also reposted many of the comments, jokes and posts about the incident -- many of which still celebrated how he handled it, and how the routine itself still slayed.

Lil Nas X on Snl be like pic.twitter.com/QgA90E1azD — WinwardCats (@JJWinward13) May 23, 2021

I've had some crazy days but I've never had a "penis popped out on live tv" type of day. #SNL #LilNasX pic.twitter.com/dh8zVEH4ue — Not You, Guillermo (@sugarblind) May 23, 2021

watching lil nas x performing on snl pic.twitter.com/kQKKenCK4H — syd ⚢ ‎✵ (@lescaptaincarol) May 23, 2021

A summary of Lil Nas X’s SNL performance. Still hot pic.twitter.com/TDhQH6wGSy — Kails (@mystikail) May 23, 2021

The mishap didn't seem to faze the superstar when he took to the stage for his second set, in which he performed his new single "Sun Goes Down."

The number had a far more angelic visual tone, with a smoke-covered stage and white ensembles all around. Lil Nas X himself rocked a white suit with two faux bullet holes as he crooned the new tune.

