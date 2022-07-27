Lil Duval Airlifted to Hospital After Car Hits His ATV in the Bahamas

Comedian Lil Duval was airlifted to the hospital following a devastating car accident on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old entertainer was driving his all-terrain vehicle in the Bahamas when he was struck by car, and had to be rushed to to the hospital.

Lil Duval took to Instagram to share a video of himself strapped to a gurney being unloaded off an ambulance and onto a plane, to receive medical treatment in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.

"Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler," he captioned the clip. "Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery."

He also shared his appreciation for the outpouring of support and well-wishes from his friends and fans, tweeting, "I appreciate everybody checking up on me but if you call and i don’t pick up don’t take it the wrong way. I’m really [f**ked] up and can’t move cuz I’m in so much pain."

He later added that he actually was injured even worse than he first thought.

"Broke my hip not my leg and that’s even worse 😫 but I’m still chillin tho can’t nothing steal my joy," he wrote on Instagram.

Many of his famous friends shared their love and concern in the comments on his initial post revealing the accident.

2 Chainz commented "Dam bro i hope you good bru," while TI shared some advice, writing, "aaaaaan I'm gon pray that you get well first. Then find it in yo heart to sitcho old ass down somewhere & rest big bro.... Amen 🙏🏽."

"Get Well My Guy 🙏🏾" Ludacris remarked, while Jamie Foxx had a bit more of an insistent directive, commenting, "Get well right now."

Fellow comic Kevin Hart echoed those sentiments sweetly sharing, "Praying for you champ…Get well immediately…"