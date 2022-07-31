Lil Durk Is Going to 'Take a Break' to Focus on His Health Following Lollapalooza Stage Explosion

A healing hiatus. Lil Durk revealed on Sunday that he's going to take some time off from performing to recuperate after a shocking on-stage accident.

The "Barbarian" artist was performing at Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago’s Grant Park on Saturday when a pyrotechnic explosion went off right in his face.

Lil Durk took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot from the hospital, which showed his eye covered in medical gauze and wrapped in bandages. "Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health," he wrote. "I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all."

Immediately in the aftermath of the accident, Lil Durk was wiping his face with his shirt, as seen in videos of the incident. After others nearby went to see if he was OK, he wound up finishing his set.

However, it appears from the bandages that he may have been significantly more injured by the incident than originally known. It's unclear why the accident occurred, but it appears that no one else was injured by the ignited pyrotechnics.