LeVar Burton Teases Possible 'Star Trek: Picard' Appearance in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Get ready to see more familiar faces on Star Trek: Picard.

Fans have enjoyed seeing Patrick Stewart reprise his role as Jean-Luc Picard on the CBS All Access spinoff. Now, they'll be pleased to know that they might be seeing even more characters from the past resurface in season two.

ET's Lauren Zima chatted with LeVar Burton, known for playing chief engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: The Next Generation, where he teased a possible appearance in future episodes.

"How do I answer this without getting myself in trouble? I think it is reasonable to think that those people are still a part of Picard’s life. Sure, what the hell, absolutely," Burton replied when asked if he would make a cameo. "You will see us all, probably not all at the same time but... You know, never say never."

Burton portrayed La Forge pn The Next Generation's seven seasons from 1987 to 1994. He also appeared in the show's accompanying four films. As for how the Reading Rainbow host would like to see his beloved character return to the screen, he shared that he'd like to see La Forge passing on his knowledge.

"I have suggested to the producers that perhaps we find Geordi in a position where he is teaching, passing that knowledge on to another generation of people. We'll see," Burton shared. "Alex [Kurtzman] and the folks in charge [are] doing an amazing job. When they call, and whatever it is they want me to do, I'm pretty sure It's going to be spectacular."

While nothing has been filmed yet, Burton did confirm that "it has been talked about" and was on set during the first season.

"I was on the set during the filming of season one, the day that Jonathan [Frakes] and Marina [Sirtis] were there playing the Rikers. We are family to one another," he expressed before sharing that they recently had a Zoom meeting to celebrate Sirtis' birthday.

"We love one another, and the chemistry that people talk about, that they experienced on the show, it really is a dynamic that exists among us," Burton said. "When I got married, Brent Spiner was my best man. My groomsmen were Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes and Patrick Stewart. We are those people to one another and anytime we get together, it's just awesome."

He also said that when they are all together "it is like high school for us." "We revert to the selves that we forged back in 1987. We all have the same joke references and it is like being thrust back into our high school days in terms of the energy," he detailed. "I would absolutely love to be quarantined with my castmates. I can hardly think of a more fun situation myself."

Aside from connecting with his friends and spending time with his family, Burton is also keeping busy by reading books to people of all ages on his Twitter livestream. Amid the coronavirus outbreak and stay-at-home orders, the actor kicked off the LeVar Burton Reads series earlier this month.

"I saw a lot of artists -- musicians in particular, DJs -- step up and step into this moment and I thought, what can I do? Well, I can read," he shared as to why he decided to start his new project. "I was raised by a woman who stressed the value of your life being in service, and so when this happened, I really wanted to do something. And you know, reading and reading aloud is one of my favorite ways of telling stories, take the author's words and interpret them through the actor part of me, and it just made sense to try and put together some reading."

Many other celebrities, like Jennifer Garner and Chris Evans, have also started reading books to many, especially children via their social media. As for whom he enjoys watching?

"I love Josh Gad. I love what he's doing on livestream these days," Burton expressed. "I think he's phenomenally talented. What is coming through these efforts is the heart of people. I think that our lives are so busy and we're so focused on the day-to-day that we haven't had opportunities all that much to really expose our hearts, and that's what's happening right now. I think it's an unexpected benefit of the situation we find ourselves in."

The first season of Star Trek: Picard is available on CBS All Access.