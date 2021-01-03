Leslie Odom Jr. Takes a Fashion Cue From 'One Night in Miami' for His Golden Globes Look

Leslie Odom Jr. is looking dapper as ever at the 2021 Golden Globes!

The 39-year-old actor, who is nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his role in One Night in Miamiwore a monochromatic ensemble by Valentino for the awards show, which featured a light red, earthy tweed blazer and rust-colored trousers.

For an added shock of color, the star layered a neon green turtleneck sweater underneath a pale pink button-down shirt, and to finish off his stunning Golden Globes look, Odom Jr. wore a pair of black platform brogue shoes and rust-hued socks.

Phoebe Joaquin

During a Golden Globes Stylists Roundtable earlier this week, Odom Jr.'s stylist, Avo Yermagyan, teased that he wanted to pay tribute to his client's character in One Night in Miami.

"His performance really moved me," he said. "So I just really wanted to honor the tone of the film. They talk about cultural upheaval in the '60s, and a cultural awakening; which is something all of us faced this last year."

"I want to play into what the guys did," he added. "Not to over-intellectualize the styling, but they were changemakers in their time and they were irreverent, and I want to bring that to his look on [Sunday]."