Leslie Jordan Sang a Gospel Hymn About the Afterlife the Day Before His Death

Just a day before his shocking and untimely death, Leslie Jordan was giving fans a look at his performance of an eerily poignant hymn.

The actor and comedian -- who died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, at the age of 67, ET confirmed -- took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video he recorded of himself singing a gospel tune about the afterlife, with musician Danny Myrick on guitar.

"When the trumpets of the lord shall sound and time will be no more/ And the morning breaks eternal bright and fair," Jordan sings. "When the saved diverse shall gather over on the other shore/ When the road is calling yonder, I'll be there."

"Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick," Jordan wrote in the caption to the post. "Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin’ out real soon."

Jordan signed off sweetly, sharing, "Love. Light. Leslie."

Jordan was driving Monday morning when it's suspected he had a medical emergency and crashed into the side of the building, TMZ, who was first to publish the news, reported.

Following Jordan's car crash, the Los Angeles Police department told ET, "We have one fatal traffic collision that occurred on Monday morning, around 9:30 a.m., at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street. A male adult was pronounced deceased at the scene."

On Monday, after the news broke, Myrick took to Instagram to share a tribute to Jordan, and a photo of the two of them smiling together in Western-themed ensembles.

"The world lost an enormous light today. One of one. Loved by all and he truly loved everyone. He welcomed all who entered his circle, the entertainment world’s biggest stars or the clerk at Ralph’s, in the most beautiful accepting way," Myrick wrote. "He navigated society’s most negative waves with grace and purity. And he lived out loud at all times. May we all learn to do all of those things in these most divisive times."

Myrick concluded, "The Angel Band has certainly gained its most flamboyant member. I can hear him now, “daddy daddy watch me twirl”, dancing with his sister and his sweet Momma. Ha. And Leslie would be so proud to know, that even in death, once again, he is going viral! Rest in power my precious friend. I love you."

In 2006, Jordan won an Emmy for his role as Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace. Throughout his career, he also appeared on shows including Boston Legal, Reba, Desperate Housewives, American Horror Story and Call Me Kat, the latter of which marks his latest role.

On the film side, Jordan had roles in The Help and Sordid Lives. Jordan was also a theater actor having appeared in My Trip Down the Pink Carpet and The Lucky Guy. Additionally, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan went viral for his at-home Instagram videos.