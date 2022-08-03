Leona Lewis Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Dennis Jauch -- See the Baby Pics

Leona Lewis is a mom! On Tuesday, the 37-year-old singer revealed that she and her husband, Dennis Jauch, welcomed their first child -- a baby girl.

“And then there were three 💗Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22 🕊,” Lewis captioned the post.

In the picture, baby Carmel lays in her mother’s arms while wearing a pink onesie, as both of her parents join their hands together across her little belly. The baby girl's face is mostly hidden, aside from her tiny little pout.

The new mom also shared another picture on her Instagram Stories of baby Carmel peacefully resting in her arms.

The couple got a lot of love in the comments from their friends. “Congrats, Leonaaa!!!,” singer Keri Hilson wrote.

“Omgoodnesssss❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations my loves!,” actress Zuley Henao commented. “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 congratulations guys!!!,” Calum Scott also wrote.

Leona Lewis/Instagram

Lewis revealed that she was expecting her first child in March next to a photo of her posing in a black dress and showing off her baby bump. “Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer ❤️," the “Bleeding Love” singer wrote.

Meanwhile, Jauch also posted about becoming a dad. "Biggest gift I could've asked for coming this Summer ❤️ You're one hot a** Mama @leonalewis," he wrote.

In June, Lewis also reflected on her pregnancy journey with a picture of her baby bump. "I’ll never forget my first shoot with the bump! This was when I still had a belly button guys 😭There are so many emotional, physical, personal and professional changes to embrace and as I write this I’m thinking of all the mums and dads out there that go through so much to bring precious little ones into the world," she wrote next to the photo of her holding her bump while wearing a lavender dress.

Lewis and Jauch were first linked together in 2010. In 2019, the singer/songwriter and choreographer said their “I dos” during a ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.