Lenny Kravitz Jokes He's 'Ready' to Star in 'Magic Mike 3' After Daughter Zoe Pokes Fun at His Latest Post

Lenny Kravitz is ready for his Magic Mike debut.

The rock star posted a photo of himself showing off his six pack while building a deck outside. The photo caught the attention of many fans, but also of his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, who couldn't help but poke fun at her dad.

Tagging Channing Tatum, Zoe commented, "You auditioning for MM3?" seemingly referring to a potential third Magic Mike movie.

Lenny was all game as he replied, "I’ve been ready!"

It only got better when Channing also left a comment on Lenny's post, commenting that the rocker is more than welcome to join the cast.

"Oh sh*t!! Doing the lords work i see!! Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend. Hehehe," Channing wrote, to which Lenny replied, "Peace my man."

Channing starred in 2012's Magic Mike and its 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL. The actor is next set to star in romantic comedy Lost City of D alongside Sandra Bullock.

In the film, Bullock plays a reclusive romance novelist who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

As for Lenny, he's co-starring alongside Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in Shotgun Wedding. In April, J.Lo celebrated the end of filming the rom-com, in which she stars in and produces.

"That’s 👏 A 👏 Wrap! 👏 #ShotgunWedding," Lopez captioned a series of photos from the set in the Dominican Republic. In the pics, she's posing with her co-stars. Shotgun Wedding follows a couple's destination wedding that gets hijacked by criminals and features Lopez as bride Darcy.

Lenny also posted a photo of him and Lopez, captioning the shot, "Jennifer, after knowing each other for so many years we finally got to work and be creative together. It was an experience that I will always cherish. Love and respect. Xxx #ShotgunWedding."

For more on Lenny, see below.