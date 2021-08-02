Lena Dunham Walks First Red Carpet With Boyfriend Luis Felber

Lena Dunham is officially stepping out with her new man, Luis Felber! The 35-year-old Girls creator attended a screening of the film Zola in London, England, on Sunday with Felber, 35, by her side.

Dunham wore a black satin dress and heels while her musician boyfriend wore a black suit and striped button-down shirt.

The couple wasn't shy with their PDA on the red carpet with their arms wrapped around one another as Felber kissed Dunham's head.

Though this is their first public outing together, Dunham has opened up about her man in the past.

John Phillips/Getty Images

In June she tweeted about Felber without directly naming him, writing, "When I feel sick, my boyfriend makes delicious pasta & rewatches as much BoJack as I want, walks the dog and makes up songs about her face. In January, all I tweeted about was how men are basically refried beans in human form. What I'm saying is, don't quit before the miracle, kids."

She first confirmed the romance back in March during an interview with The New York Times, saying, "It's been a few months … I feel really lucky. He's the greatest person I’ve ever met."

In June, Dunham celebrated her birthday with a photo of herself and Felber on Instagram, writing, "Sometimes I get so caught up in my vision of what I thought a family was meant to look like at age 35 that I forget I have one, right here, and it’s perfect and complete."

Dunham previously had a high-profile split from musician Jack Antonoff, revealing in 2020 that she was briefly engaged to another boyfriend shortly after the split.