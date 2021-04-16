'Legendary' Ballroom Competition Series Is Back for Season 2: Watch the Teaser

Legendary is back and as fierce as ever! The ballroom competition series returns for season 2 in May, and ahead of its debut, HBO Max shared the first official look at the 10 new houses and 10 new leaders vying for the $100,000 cash prize.

Returning as host is MC Dashaun Wesley while Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach and Megan Thee Stallion are all back as judges, helping to determine “which house will snatch the legendary trophy this season” as the contestants are put to the test with weekly themed extravaganzas.

As Legendary proved in season 1, it’s more than competition. It’s an opportunity to show how ballroom is a culture. “It means more to us than just being on stage and looking amazing,” Maldonado told ET. “This show is celebrating us. It’s showing people that we are human.”

Legendary season 2 premieres Thursday, May 6 on HBO Max.