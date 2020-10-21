'Legally Blonde 3' Release Date Confirmed Two Years After Project Was First Announced

What, like it's hard? Legally Blonde 3 has been in the works for years, and Elle Woods fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of everyone's favorite Gemini vegetarian ever since star Reese Witherspoon first teased the project in June 2018.

Now MGM Studios officially confirms that the franchise's third installment is definitely happening and has an official release date.

"Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming May 2022. We rest our case. #LegallyBlonde3 #ElleWoods @ReeseW," the studio's official account tweeted along with a GIF of Witherspoon as Woods from the first film.

The release date was announced following the cast's virtual reunion special on Tuesday to benefit World Central Kitchen.

The original Legally Blonde was released in 2001 and became an instant classic. The franchise went on to have Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde in 2003.

Back in October 2019, Witherspoon wouldn't confirm that the highly anticipated sequel was definitely happening.

"It's just a development project right now, so we'll see," Witherspoon explained to ET. "I love Jennifer Coolidge and Luke Wilson and Selma Blair and so there's so many great characters that people love… If we end up doing it, hopefully they end up all being there."

This past May, it was announced that Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor had been tapped to pen the script for the sequel.

ET also caught up with Wilson, who shared what he knew about the sequel. Check out our exclusive interview with Elle Woods' love interest!