LeBron James Reveals the Official Title and Logo of 'Space Jam' Sequel

Everybody get up, it's (almost) time to slam... again!

On Thursday, LeBron James gave fans a tease at the title and logo of the long-awaited Space Jam sequel, sharing a Boomerang video to his social media accounts that showed off his new cap (and his epic quarantine beard!). The logo features similar colors to the 1996 original, which starred Michael Jordan and other NBA greats, revealing the film's full title to be Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The Los Angeles Lakers star captioned the pic "2021" for the film's planned release, along with rabbit and carrot emoji (for co-star Bugs Bunny, of course), and icons for movies, popcorn and a crown for King James himself.

Last summer, James shared a peek at his uniform from the set of the Space Jam sequel, after his production company, SpringHill Entertainment, teased what fans can expect to see in the next film with a first-look photo in fall 2018. The image showed side-by-side spots in a locker room. Not only did James get a space, so did Bugs Bunny, director Terence Nance and Ryan Coogler, who is producing.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James told The Hollywood Reporter at the time, explaining why his love for Coogler's Black Panther influenced his desire to have him involved with this project. “It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

“Hopefully there will be a role for Michael [Jordan] if he wants it,” James’ production partner, Maverick Carter, told the outlet in the same piece. “But Michael Jordan is Michael F**kin’ Jordan. It doesn’t matter [if James] calls him, he’s gonna do whatever the hell he wants, which he has earned that right to do. LeBron and Michael are not sitting around talking about Space Jam.”

See more on the film in the video below. Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to hit theaters in 2021.