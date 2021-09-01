Learn How to Make Fancy Hot Chocolate From the 'Nailed It!' Cookbook (Exclusive)

Ever wanted to try your own Nailed It! luck? Now's your chance with the release of the upcoming cookbook, Nailed It! Baking Challenges for the Rest of Us, featuring recipes from the popular amateur cooking competition on Netflix.

On shelves Tuesday, Oct. 5, the official Nailed It! companion cookbook features tricks of the trade and easy-to-follow recipes behind the cakes and baked goods seen on the series, as well as several simplified versions of the challenges. The cookbook, published by Abrams Image and Magical Elves, includes recipes for various cookies, cupcakes and cakes, and will truly put everyone's baking (and decorating!) skills to the test.

To get us into the fall sweater weather mindset, ET exclusively debuts a recipe from the cookbook, Jacques Torres' Legendary Hot Chocolate, which was spotlighted in a season 1 episode of the Nailed It! holiday edition. While the contestants made hot cocoa (hot milk mixed with sweetened cocoa powder), the cookbook how-to from the legendary pastry chef/chocolatier and Nailed It! judge ramps it up one more notch by making hot chocolate: hot milk mixed with actual melted chocolate using Jacques’ famous recipe.

Abrams/Magical Elves

Check out the recipe, including variations on the hot chocolate for an added twist, below.

Recipe courtesy of Jacques Torres and reprinted from Nailed It!: Baking Challenges for the Rest of Us by the Creators of Nailed It! With Heather Maclean. Published by Abrams Image. Abrams/Magical Elves

INGREDIENTS

Makes 4 cups (960 ml) hot chocolate

3 cups (720 ml) whole milk

6 ounces (170 g) Jacques Torres 60% dark chocolate discs

½ cup (65 g) dry milk powder

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Whipped cream or marshmallows, for topping

DIRECTIONS

Make the Hot Chocolate

1. In a medium pot over medium-high, bring the milk to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium.

2. Add the chocolate, whisking vigorously until it is completely melted.

3. Add the milk powder and cornstarch. Continue to whisk until everything is dissolved and the mixture is smooth and thick.

4. Divide the hot chocolate among four mugs. Top with a large dollop of whipped cream or marshmallows.

Variation No. 1: Frozen Hot Chocolate

Complete steps 1 through 3 on the left.

Pour the hot chocolate into a glass bowl and refrigerate overnight. The next day, the mixture will be thick, like pudding.

Blend the mixture with ice, then divide among four glasses. Top with whipped cream or marshmallows.

Variation No. 2: Frappé

Complete steps 1 through 3.

Pour the hot chocolate into cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into four glasses.

Panic Button: Can’t Find Jacques Torres Chocolate

It’s available online at mrchocolate.com, or you can substitute your favorite brand.

3, 2, 1... Ya’ done!

Abrams/Magical Elves

Nailed It! Baking Challenges for the Rest of Us is available for pre-order now. Season 6 of Nailed It! is streaming now on Netflix.