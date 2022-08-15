Lauren London Gives Beautiful Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at Late Rapper's Walk of Fame Ceremony

Lauren London honored her late partner, Nipsey Hussle, on Monday during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. For the special event, which took place on what would have been the “Racks in the Middle” rapper’s 37th birthday, the actress gave a speech in his honor.

“I think I speak for the entire city of L.A. when I say that we always knew that Hussle was destined for greatness. This moment only amplified that for us,” the ATL actress said.

“Nip would have been honored by this moment. I think he would want everyone to remember that you can’t get to what’s possible, unless you commit to moving forward. That doesn’t mean forgetting where you come from, but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better,” she continued as she got emotional.

“So whenever you’re in the City of Angels and you see this star, I hope it encourages you to break away from whatever might be holding you back and for you to run your marathon until God says that it is finished,” she added. “Nip will forever live in our hearts. I am grateful for the love and the support the world has shown us but especially I want to thank the city of Los Angeles.”

London ended the speech with the late rapper’s signature sign off. “I love you and as you know, the marathon continues.”

In addition to London, Hussle’s ceremony was attended by their 5-year-old son, Kross, Big Boi, Isaiah Thomas, Roddy Ricch, Russell Westbrook and YG. During the ceremony, Aug. 15 was officially declared Nipsey Hussle Day in Los Angeles.

Following the ceremony, London took to her Instagram to pay tribute to the late rapper. “From 60th St to a Star on Hollywood,” she wrote. “Happy Heavenly Birthday Hussle Man. Love You Beyond.”

Hussle -- whose real name was Ermias Asghedom -- died on March 31, 2019, after he was fatally shot outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. In July, after a three-week trial, that had been delayed due to the pandemic, Eric Holder Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder.

The same month, London sat down for a candid interview with Angie Martinez, where she discussed life after the death of her longtime partner.

"I really am grateful for it when it's genuine, but I don't like it when it's pity," she said about the support she received following Hussle’s death.

"I feel when it's like, 'Oh I couldn't imagine going through that.' No one ever wants to feel like their situation is the worst thing anyone can imagine because then it makes you reel isolated in your human experience. You kind of want to feel like it's OK, and that other people could be going through something too. The pity makes me feel pitiful."