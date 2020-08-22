Lauren Conrad's Shop of Handcrafted Artisan Goods Is Now Available on Amazon

Lauren Conrad has launched a shop of handcrafted artisan products on Amazon Handmade. A selection of items from the former reality TV star's non-profit organization and fair trade shop, The Little Market, is now available on Amazon.

The collection features reusable bags, candles, towels and jewelry created by six local artisan groups around the world including Bangladesh, Cambodia, the Philippines, Rwanda, the United States and India. Everything in the line is priced under $70.

The Little Market is focused on economically empowering women globally. According to the organization's Amazon page, each purchase made from The Little Market "supports dignified income opportunities and essential resources for underserved artisan groups and social enterprises around the world."

