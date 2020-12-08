Late-Night Hosts React to Kamala Harris’ Historic Vice Presidential Bid

Kamala Harris made history on Tuesday when she was selected by Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden as his vice presidential running mate in the 2020 presidential election. The 55-year-old California senator is the first woman of color to be on the ticket for a major party.

Several late-night hosts cracked jokes and celebrated the historic moment following the announcement.

On The Late Show, Stephen Colbert admitted he was surprised by Biden's selection considering how hard Harris was on him during the Democratic primary debates.

"Senator Harris is a surprising choice considering just how hard she went after him. I mean with hammer and tongs over busing, issues of racial equality," Colbert said. "She hit him so hard he was spitting teeth like Chiclets all over the stage."

Colbert later joked on Twitter, "Thank god it's Kamala! I was worried Biden was going to pick someone else who would have made me absolutely still vote for him no matter what."

Jimmy Fallon also got in on the fun on The Tonight Show.

"Kamala is the daughter of two immigrants. She went to Howard University. She's a Democratic senator from California," he said. "It's an inspiring story, unless you're Trump, then it's a Stephen King novel."

Fallon also joked that Harris was ready for the top job, saying, "In a statement, Kamala said, 'I'm very much looking forward to serving as president... vice president... I mean, vice president.'"

On the topic of Harris getting the chance to debate Vice President Mike Pence, Fallon quipped, "She's only had the job for a few hours, but Kamala's already gearing up for her debate with Mike Pence. That's why she spent the entire day arguing with a mannequin at Kohl's."

James Corden made a similar joke on The Late Late Show, saying, "She's already been practicing for her televised debate with Mike Pence. She's been arguing with a jar of mayonnaise."

Corden added, "This is an important moment in history and I think I speak for all of us that we're just really, really hopeful that Joe Biden won't do anything crazy and mess this whole thing up."

Seth Meyers didn't mention the news on Late Night, but explained on Twitter, "Kamala Harris was announced as VP pick after we finished taping."