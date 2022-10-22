L.A.'s MaeDay Rescue Refutes Olivia Wilde's Ex-Nanny's Claim She Abandoned Dog for Harry Styles

Less than a week after Olivia Wilde's former nanny claimed the actress abandoned her dog in order to free up more time for Harry Styles, the animal rescue where she adopted the dog is refuting those claims by calling them a doggone lie.

MaeDay Rescue, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that rescues hundreds of dogs a year, took to its Instagram page Saturday and posted a photo of Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' former dog, Gordy. In the caption, the organization sought to set the record straight, after the ex-couple's former nanny claimed in the Daily Mail on Oct. 18 that Wilde was so smitten with Styles within weeks of meeting the singer that she gave up the dog in order to spend more time with the "Watermelon Sugar" singer.

"Well, you may have seen Gordy in the news lately and we want to set the record straight," the caption read in part. "Gordy was adopted to @oliviawilde at 2 months old and after giving him much love and training and travel adventures, she realized that Gordy didn’t love the travel life and wasn’t happy around toddlers."

The caption continued, "Gordy had formed a very strong bond with his dog walker and in Gordy’s best interest and after much thought and consideration, he was rehomed to his Brooklyn dog walker."

The organization said that the decision to re-home Gordy happened after Wilde called MaeDay to discuss, "and we were involved in the decision." The organization added, "We pride ourselves on finding that perfect forever home for our Maeday animals and every once in a while the animal is just happier in a different environment and that’s okay."

MaeDay also applauded Wilde's advocacy for rescue animals while adding she re-homed Gordy "out of compassion and love for him."

"We felt like we should share this because we hate that the media is painting a Maeday adopter in a bad light," the caption added. "Thanks for adopting @oliviawilde and for being a responsible pet owner. 🐶."

The statement comes just days after Wilde and Sudeikis called the former nanny's slew of shocking accusations as "false and scurrilous accusations."

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the exes said in a joint statement shared with ET.

"Her now 18-month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex," the statement continued. "We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."