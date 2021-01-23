Larry King Dead at 87: Oprah, Ryan Seacrest and More Pay Tribute

Broadcasting legend Larry King died early Saturday morning at age 87, and many took to social media to mourn the loss of a media mainstay.

King's company, Ora Media, shared the news, writing that the iconic broadcaster died early Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. A cause of death was not given, though King was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this month.

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," the statement read, in part. "Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows' titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience."

Following the news, many of King's famous friends and fans paid tribute to the iconic interviewer on social media.

Oprah posted a photo of the two together, writing, "It was always a treat to sit at your table. And hear your stories. Thank you Larry King."

"I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure. Rest in peace, Larry King," Ryan Seacrest wrote.

"Just heard the awful news about Larry King," Craig Ferguson wrote. "He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word. So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to Rickles."

Just heard the awful news about Larry King. He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word.

"RIP Larry King!!!!" tweeted Andy Cohen. "I loved the easy breezy format of his CNN show, and his amazing voice."

Wendy Williams also tweeted about the "sad news," while Roseanna Arquette shared simply, "Rest In Peace Larry King" with a peace sign.

See more tributes below:

Wow. Media legend. Interviewed me a few times. R.I.P#larryking — Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) January 23, 2021

R.i.P To the legend Larry King God bless him. 🙏🏿🕊 pic.twitter.com/2BwiN5O2rb — 50cent (@50cent) January 23, 2021

Oh no!!! RIP Larry King...what a Titan you were! One of our true icons. You are no longer in pain. Rest well

💔💛🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/m8gQWgRR0I — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 23, 2021

RIP to the legend Larry King. I was always honored to go on his show just to hear his stories, so they started letting me interview him for the last segment each time. We will miss you. Thanks for the chats and for the suspenders.https://t.co/ZFoMNYpitM — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) January 23, 2021

We’ll always remember our friend Larry King, guest star on Muppets Tonight and interviewer extraordinaire. He brought out the best in @KermittheFrog, @MissPiggy, and everyone he talked to. — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) January 23, 2021

R.I.P. the legend Larry King — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) January 23, 2021

Because of Larry King, I got the opportunity to guest host his show Larry King Live. What an honor to fill the suspenders of such an icon! He was a great friend of @TheMuppets and the world. Thank you, Larry. — Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) January 23, 2021

It is with emotion and affection that I remember #LarryKing, king of the talk show and legendary face of @CNN, a remarkable individual, a great journalist and a good man who loved life deeply.



Andrea pic.twitter.com/3tqfKyrUCU — Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) January 23, 2021

Larry King... RIP 🐐 — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) January 23, 2021

I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Larry King. Condolences to his family. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 23, 2021

Sad to hear about the passing of Larry King. What an incredible man and legacy. #RIPLarryKing pic.twitter.com/eOyTSUm8MV — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) January 23, 2021

#RIP TO AN ICON #LARRYKING 🙏🏾♥️🕊 REST EASY... YOUR WORK HERE IS DONE AND YOUR LEGACY WILL LIVE ON. #TeamDL https://t.co/tX9F6MSUgW — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) January 23, 2021

My friend Larry King has died.



It is literally true that thousands of us can make that sad statement this morning. While he was easily caricatured, I’ve never known anybody who made a bigger deal out of the slightest kindness afforded him. #RIPLarryKing



1) 25 years ago... pic.twitter.com/CrA6tleJDH — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a giant of broadcasting and a master of the TV celebrity/statesman-woman interview.



His name is synonymous with CNN and he was vital to the network’s ascent. EVERYONE wanted to be on Larry King Live. May he Rest in Peace.https://t.co/XTgeMqjmcg — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) January 23, 2021

RIP to radio/TV/digital news legend @kingsthings. It was an honor to watch you do your thing, both on @CNN and in person. My Dad always asked me “Did you see who Larry King talked to last night?” Would’ve blown his mind to know that, one day, it would be his son. Thanks for that. pic.twitter.com/OTQrEar3c4 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 23, 2021

Thanks for the countless interviews and insights, Larry King. You understood human triumph and frailty equally well, and that is no easy feat. There was no one else like you, and you shall be missed. Rest with the heavens now. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 23, 2021

Broadcasting legend and longtime CNN host Larry King has passed away. He will be missed by so many CNN employees past and present. #RIPLarryKing https://t.co/Ruu8hEOLdu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way.



New York sends condolences to his family and many friends. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 23, 2021

RIP Larry King.. one of the only talk show hosts who let you talk. Lengendary❤️🙏🏼 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 23, 2021

One of the most memorable moments I’ve had in an interview was the first time I met Larry King & he asked me how it felt “to be so fierce.” May he Rest In Peace. Sending my condolences and prayers to those he leaves behind. pic.twitter.com/y0EkS6DyZM — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) January 23, 2021

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of #LarryKing he was the real deal and it didn’t matter where you came from, who you were or the colour of your skin, he welcomed everyone with open arms. Media can use more people like Larry. #RIPLarry pic.twitter.com/L43JEk2jnJ — AKON (@Akon) January 23, 2021