Lance Reddick's Wife Breaks Her Silence Following His Death: 'Lance Was Taken From Us Far Too Soon'

Lance Reddick's wife has broken her silence following his sudden death.

Stephanie Reddick took to her late husband's verified Instagram account on Saturday and posted several profile shots of Reddick, including one where he's in character as Commander Zavala. In the caption, Stephanie also thanked fans for the "overwhelming" love and support during this very difficult time.

"Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day," she shared in the caption. "I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them. And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game."

Stephanie also said that donations can be made to Mom Cares in Baltimore, his hometown. Mom Cares serves under-supported mothers with NICU experiences by providing prenatal and postpartum doula care, including transportation, advocacy, self-care opportunities and nutritious meals to mothers and their families.

Reddick, best known for his work on The Wire and the John Wick movie franchise, died on Friday. He was 60.

"Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes," his rep confirmed to ET on Friday. "He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick. Donations in his memory can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown. Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time."

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick," the pair said in their statement. "He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."