Lance Reddick Dead at 60: Ben Stiller, Wendell Pierce and More Stars Pay Tribute

Lance Reddick is being remembered. Following news that the actor died suddenly Friday morning of natural causes, celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to The Wire star, who was 60 at the time of his death.
"Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person," Ben Stiller tweeted. "He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play Afterplay, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did. Nothing is lost."
"A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class," Wendell Pierce, Reddick's The Wire co-star, tweeted. "A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP"
Jeffrey Dean Morgan likewise sent his "condolences and love to his family and all that knew him."
"Ahhh… damn it. A big loss," Morgan wrote on Twitter. "@lancereddick Rest in peace my man. An amazing actor, and an even more amazing dude."
James Gunn, meanwhile, called Reddick "an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor."
"This is heartbreaking," Gunn wrote. "My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators."
