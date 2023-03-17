Lance Reddick Dead at 60: Ben Stiller, Wendell Pierce and More Stars Pay Tribute

Lance Reddick is being remembered. Following news that the actor died suddenly Friday morning of natural causes, celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to The Wire star, who was 60 at the time of his death.

"Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person," Ben Stiller tweeted. "He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play Afterplay, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did. Nothing is lost."

Nothing is lost. 💙 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 17, 2023

"A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class," Wendell Pierce, Reddick's The Wire co-star, tweeted. "A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP"

A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP pic.twitter.com/Xy0pl5c4NR — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 17, 2023

Jeffrey Dean Morgan likewise sent his "condolences and love to his family and all that knew him."

"Ahhh… damn it. ⁦A big loss," Morgan wrote on Twitter. "@lancereddick ⁩Rest in peace my man. An amazing actor, and an even more amazing dude."

Ahhh… damn it. ⁦a big loss. ⁦@lancereddick⁩ Rest in peace my man. An amazing actor, and an even more amazing dude. Condolences and love to his family and all that knew him. pic.twitter.com/yz0CtBVjhY — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) March 17, 2023

James Gunn, meanwhile, called Reddick "an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor."

"This is heartbreaking," Gunn wrote. "My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators."

Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

I’m absolutely gutted to hear about the passing of @lancereddick - not only was he a great actor, wickedly funny but also a superb guy. He made everything he touched better. Getting to know him a little bit over these last few years was a real treat. RIP — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) March 17, 2023

Fucccckk!!

Just found out Lance Reddick just passed away.



I’ve worked with Lance on OZ and then on Fringe. Too many stories and good times with Lance.



You’ll be terribly missed.

Jesus he was taken way too soon.🤦🏻‍♂️



Rest easy my friend🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/GFgc1hI8dR — KID VICIOUS🔪 (@kirkacevedo) March 17, 2023

Absolutely GUTTED learning of the death of the incredibly talented and beautiful soul, @lancereddick .

Just heartbreaking.

Sending his beautiful family all my love. — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) March 17, 2023

Damn… he was such a great guy and a great actor. @lancereddick #RIP pic.twitter.com/0RqXeKgcuj — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) March 17, 2023

Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking.

R.I.P. My friend. You will be missed.

God speed.😥 — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick is an ARROW in the ♥️. Gravitas. Bearing. Intelligence. Nobility. Purpose. Lance Reddick RADIATED those qualities with a single unbroken look. He lit up EVERY ROLE HE WAS IN. Incredible riveting presence. 😔Rest In Power on your way to the Fringe,… https://t.co/ah5bfJ8DLv — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) March 17, 2023

Halfway through re-watching THE WIRE comes the news that Lance Reddick has died at the horribly unfair age of 60. Wonderful actor; wonderful man. This is sad news. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 17, 2023

Man! Never got to work with Lance Reddick directly but we were both on “Bosch” at the same time when I ran into him at a grocery store. We talked Bosch of course and “The Wire”! Loved his work and command on screen! RIP Sir🖤 pic.twitter.com/hv2feWROi3 — Reggie Watkins (@ReggieWatkinsJr) March 17, 2023

Devastated to hear news of the loss of pal Lance Reddick. A finer man you’ve never met. — Terry Kinney (@RealTerryKinney) March 17, 2023

Deeply sad to hear of the passing of Lance Reddick. An incredibly joyful human being and incredible actor. Working with him on “Corporate” was a masterclass. My deepest sympathies to his family and everyone who was touched by his presence. — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) March 17, 2023

I got to work with Lance Reddick a number of years ago -- and it was such an honor. He was impeccable in every possible way. I am stunned by this news. Absolute tragedy... — 𝚊𝚊𝚛𝚘𝚗 𝚐𝚒𝚗𝚜𝚋𝚞𝚛𝚐 (@DrLawyercop) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick was one of the kindest, coolest, most talented actors I ever got to be around. I always longed to work with him again. What a truly terrible loss. — Patrick Allan Laffoon (@mr_patrickallan) March 17, 2023

we love you lance reddick pic.twitter.com/bRgWYUeDTY — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) March 17, 2023

I’m thinking about my friend Lance Reddick. More than being a key ingredient in the Bosch show, he was a wonderful person, friend and collaborator. He took a character who was paper-thin in the books and made Irvin Irving — Michael Connelly (@Connellybooks) March 17, 2023

There's was nothing more exciting than the moment Lance Reddick showed up in a movie, video game, or TV show you were watching. You just KNEW you were about to see a totally committed performance that massively elevated the material. What a loss. RIP. — Adam Conover (@adamconover) March 17, 2023