Lana Del Rey Deactivates All Social Media Accounts to Keep Her 'Circle a Little Bit Closer'

Lana Del Rey is signing off! The 36-year-old musician announced over the weekend that she was deactivating all of her social media accounts.

"That is simply because I have so many other interests and other jobs I'm doing that require privacy and transparency," Del Rey shared in a video posted on Sunday.

The "Summertime Sadness" singer added that she wanted to keep her circle small for the time being.

"It's always important to be witnessed. It's also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you that you know and who you trust," she explained. "But right now, I think I'm going to just keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests."

Del Rey assured her fans that she will continue to produce music and more, adding, "I'm obviously continuing to make my spoken word albums and records and still writing my short poetry books and that I am still very present and love what I do. I'm absolutely here for the music and I'm also just going on different endeavors. I want to say thank you so much for all the support and I do hope you like the record."

As for her exit from social media, Del Rey added, "I've really enjoyed sharing all these very small tidbits with you, and I am really blessed, so thank you and signing off."

Del Rey is known for being outspoken on a host of controversial topics. In May 2020, she spoke out against critics who said she "glamorizes abuse" and others who called her racist.

"I'm fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I'm just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world," she wrote at the time.

The GRAMMY winner released her album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club this past March and is scheduled to release Blue Banisters next month. In December 2020, ET confirmed that Del Rey is engaged to fellow musician Clayton Johnson.