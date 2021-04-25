Lakeith Stanfield Takes Us Back to the '70s With Cool 2021 Oscars Look

Lakeith Stanfield is taking us back to the '70s at the 2021 Oscars. The actor, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his part in Judas and the Black Messiah, donned a '70s-inspired ensemble for the awards show on Sunday.

Never afraid to get playful with his red carpet looks. Stanfield oozed disco coolness in custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello black jumpsuit.

"Pulled up to the Oscars lookin like your uncle but since it’s a dry bar I’m going back home," Stanfield, 29, wrote on Instagram alongside a close-up of his look. "Good luck to the nominees tho!"

Campbell Addy

Stanfield's nomination in the Supporting Actor category was a surprise, given his lead campaign. He's thus up against fellow Judas and the Black Messiah star Daniel Kaluuya in the category, as well as The Trial of the Chicago 7's Sacha Baron Cohen, One Night in Miami's Leslie Odom, Jr., and Sound of Metal's Paul Raci.