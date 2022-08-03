Lady Gaga to Star in 2024 'Joker' Sequel With Joaquin Phoenix

Lady Gaga is joining the DC Universe! According to multiple reports, the House of Gucci actress is set to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à deux, the upcoming sequel to 2019’s Joker.

Details about Gaga’s role in the film have not been released, but it’s speculated that she will star as the Joker’s co-conspirator, Harley Quinn -- his psychiatrist at the asylum who becomes his partner in crime.

Gaga's portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime's notorious first lady would be the third current imagining of the role. Margot Robbie plays Harley on the Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey side of the DC Comics Extended Universe, while Kaley Cuoco voices the legendary baddie in HBO Max's animated series, Harley Quinn.

The Joker sequel would follow her buzzworthy performance in 2021’s House of Gucci and her Oscar-nominated role in 2018’s remake of A Star Is Born.

Warner Bros. Pictures

In June, Warner Bros. announced the full title of Joker’s sequel along with the release date. The follow-up film is set to hit theaters Oct. 4, 2024 -- exactly five years after the original’s release date.

Joker was Batman’s arch nemesis’ (Arthur Fleck’s) origin story as he goes from comedian to villain. The film grossed around $1 billion at the box office and earned Phoenix an Academy Award for Best Actor.

The script for Folie à deux was written by Todd Phillips, who is also set to direct the film. Phillips also directed the 2019 film.