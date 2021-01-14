Lady Gaga to Perform the National Anthem at Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration

Lady Gaga will be singing the national anthem at President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

The Biden-Harris inaugural committee shared the news on Thursday that the 34-year-old GRAMMY winner is set to perform "The Star Spangled Banner" at the swearing-in ceremony, which is set to begin around 11:30 a.m. ET at the Capitol. Variety was the first to report the news.

Lady Gaga previously performed the national anthem at the 2016 Super Bowl and has been an outspoken political activist and supporter of the Biden-Harris campaign.

Jennifer Lopez is also set to perform an undisclosed song at the inauguration.

Additionally, there will be a televised primetime special hosted by Tom Hanks called Celebrating America, which will feature performances from Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, and Ant Clemons. More performers are expected to be announced in the coming days.