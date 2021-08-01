Lady Gaga Says 'I Hope We Focus to Impeach Trump' Following US Capitol Riots

Lady Gaga has joined the chorus of voices calling out for the impeachment and removal from office of President Donald Trump.

The singer took to Twitter on Thursday to encourage the public and lawmakers to continue to push for impeachment, as opposed to the suggestion being presented that he should be removed by invoking the 25th Amendment.

"I hope we focus to impeach Trump so Congress has the constitutional authority to possibly disqualify him from future election," she wrote. "The #25thAmendment doesn’t disqualify him."

Gaga continued, "He incited domestic terror—how much more violence needs to happen? This is terrorism."

Gaga's post comes a day after extremist Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building claiming election fraud and protesting the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory in the 2020 election.

Five people died, including one police officer, while at least 13 police officers were injured and there were 52 people arrested during the failed insurrection. The National Guard was called to protect the Capitol and D.C. was put under curfew. Eventually, Congress reconvened for the Electoral vote count by 8 p.m. ET. Biden was later officially certified the victor of the election.

Politicians and celebrities have been vocal in over the past day, demanding Trump's impeachment and removal from office, ahead of Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. Trump was previously impeached by Congress in December 2019, but Trump was acquitted by the Senate and not removed.