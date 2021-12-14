Lady Gaga Reveals Why She Sought Out Bradley Cooper Before Taking on 'House of Gucci' Role

Lady Gaga says she "absolutely" consulted with Bradley Cooper before taking on the role of Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci -- and it had everything to do with their collaboration in A Star Is Born.

The 35-year-old actress-singer revealed on Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast that seeking out 46-year-old Cooper's advice was paramount, largely due to the fact that he "empowered" her for the role of Ally Maine in the 2018 film that ultimately landed her an Oscar for Best Original Song.

"The way that he empowered me to take helm of that character as well as take helm of the soundtrack and work with him so closely on a movie about music and a movie about musicians, it really was the success of our artistic collaboration and I think it landed me where I am now." she said of A Star Is Born, which Cooper directed and starred in alongside Gaga.

Because of that empowerment, the triple-threat star says she's now "able to read lots of scripts and talk to lots of different directors."

Enter House of Gucci.

"I've confided in Bradley for years and I've always appreciated his support and his advice and his thoughts on my future endeavors," she said on the podcast.

Gaga also thanked her management team for pushing her to get out of her comfort zone when it comes to other film roles.

The decision to take on the role of Reggiani has paid huge dividends. House of Gucci has become the highest-grossing drama at the domestic box office in two years. Gaga has also earned critical acclaim for her performance, including a 2022 Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama. There's also growing Oscar buzz for the film and Gaga herself.

"You know, to get an Oscar nomination is an absolute honor," Gaga recently told ET. "I'm also mostly competitive with myself, so what I would say is I'm excited for everybody that will be nominated this year."

The entire House of Gucci cast also sat down with ET last month and talked about how one of the film's most memorable lines -- the now-viral prayer -- came to be.

"That was something Jared [Leto] and I came up with together," said Gaga, whose character went to prison for hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci. "Father, son and house of Gucci? Well, it was the first time, and then we kept it."

Leto, who plays Gucci businessman and fashion designer Paolo Gucci, confirmed the prayer "was not in the script."

House of Gucci, which is based on a true story, is currently playing in theaters and will soon be available to stream,