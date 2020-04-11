Lady Gaga Reflects on Taylor Kinney Engagement at Joe Biden Rally

Lady Gaga has a "new Pennsylvania guy," but that doesn't mean she's forgotten about the old one. The "Shallow" singer reflected on her relationship with ex-fiance Taylor Kinney while performing at Joe Biden's final drive-in campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

"Did you all know I used to live here in Lancaster, Pennsylvania? Listen, anybody here from Lancaster?" Gaga asked in between her performances of "Shallow" and "You and I." "Well, I was engaged to a man from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. I know, I know. It didn't work out. I loved him so much. It just did not work out."

"But I still love my Pennsylvania guy," Gaga added. "I love Joe! So Joe's my new Pennsylvania guy. And I love nothing more than this moment, for this time, for you and I!"

Gaga and Kinney were together for five years, from 2011 to 2016. They first met on the set of the music video for "You and I," and before singing the song's final note on Monday, Gaga apologized to her current boyfriend, Michael Polansky, for bringing him up at the event.

"To my boyfriend that's here tonight," she said, "I'm so sorry I had to do the whole 'Pennsylvania, and I dated a guy here' thing. I love you so much, but it's true."

This year's presidential election between Biden and President Donald Trump has certainly had more passionate responses from celebs than ever before -- and Gaga has been working hard to support Biden and encourage her fans to head to the polls.

"BIDEN HARRIS 2020. Today is the last day to make your voice heard. If you don’t have a plan, go to gettothepolls.com right now, and tell all of your friends!" she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday morning.