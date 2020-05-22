Lady Gaga Drops Ariana Grande Collab 'Rain on Me' -- Listen!

Lady Gaga's new single is here!

Mother Monster's new song with Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me," has officially dropped! After weeks of teasing the single, fans finally got the electro-pop tune. The track is the second single off Gaga’s upcoming album, Chromatica, which is set to release on May 29.

"I didn’t ask for a free ride/I only ask you to show me a real good time/I never asked for the rainfall/At least I showed up/You showed me nothing at all," begins Gaga.

The two singers then team up on the chorus, singing, "I’d rather be dry but at least I’m alive/Rain on me, rain rain/Rain on me, rain rain/I’d rather be dry but at least I’m alive."

"Thank you for reminding me I’m strong, I’m super emotional and love you so very much, I cherish you @ArianaGrande and little monsters without you I don’t know how I would survive. I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive," Gaga tweeted following the song's release.

Grande also shared a heartfelt message, dedicated to Gaga.

An hour before the track dropped, Grande expressed how emotional she was feeling. "Really emotional day okay wish i could hug u rn @ladygaga #onehour #rainonme," she tweeted.

Both Gaga and Grande teased "Rain on Me" on their social media earlier this week, giving fans a sneak peak of what to expect from the song. The singers sported Mad Max-ish looks, with Gaga in a skin-tight latex bodysuit complete with spike embellishments, and Grande in a matching dress.

The first single off Chromatica, "Stupid Love," debuted earlier this year. In the video for the dance-pop hit, Gaga portrays a futuristic warrior princess leading her people to war while decked out in bright pink clothing, hair and makeup.

The song was Gaga's first musical release since her work on the soundtrack for A Star Is Born. Her previous album, Joanne, was released in 2016.

See more in the video below.