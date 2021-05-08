Lady Gaga Celebrates Wrapping 'House of Gucci' With Director Ridley Scott -- Pic

And that's a wrap for the one and only Lady Gaga!

After months of filming the highly anticipated House of Gucci movie, in Rome, Italy, the Oscar-winning pop star has completed her role as Patrizia Reggiani (later Patrizia Gucci). On Saturday, Gaga, 35, posted a photo of her fist bumping the film's director Ridley Scott, as crew members are seen behind him.

"That’s a wrap, Rid. #HouseOfGucci," Gaga captioned the shot. In the drama, Adam Driver stars as Patrizia's late ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, Al Pacino takes on the role of Aldo Gucci, while Jared Leto is Paolo Gucci.

Set to be released in November, House of Gucci follows the story of Patrizia and Maurizio's failed romance, which ended with her allegedly hiring a hitman to murder the grandson of designer Guccio Gucci. Patrizia was later arrested for the crime and dubbed Vedova Nera or "The Black Widow."

Per the Lady Gucci: The Story Of Patrizia Reggiani documentary on Discovery+, Patrizia and Maurizio's wedding caused a rift within the family due to Maurizio's father, Rodolfo, who did not approve of Patrizia. Rodolfo is being played by Jeremy Irons in the film.

ET spoke with Leto about working on House of Gucci, and expressed, "The one and only Ridley Scott is directing -- one of my favorite directors ever -- with a cast that I'm blown away to be a part of. There's Lady Gaga, or as I call her, Lady Guhgah -- the queen herself and just a terrific creative person and great actress."

"Adam Driver's in the film, again just a phenomenal actor. Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and on and on. It's the story of Gucci -- which I didn't even really know, and I've worked closely with Gucci for many years now. It's a wild one," he said.

House of Gucci is scheduled to be released on Nov. 24.