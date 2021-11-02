La La Anthony Says Love Might Be in Her Future, Reveals What She's Looking for in a Partner (Exclusive)

La La Anthony says love could be in her future sooner than we know! ET spoke with the actress and TV personality at the star-studded launch party to celebrate her curated first-ever, size-inclusive collection with PrettyLittleThing, where she opened up about beginning a new chapter in the new year.

"I am just really about self-love and taking care of myself. Obviously, my son, Kiyan, is 14, in high school, he is my priority, but I'm really just about tapping into me and what do I like to do and what do I enjoy," she shared. "It has always been about everyone else but me and this year I kind of want to make it a little bit about me."

The Power actress filed for divorce from husband Carmelo Anthony in June, citing irreconcilable differences after 11 years of marriage. It was the second time the pair split in recent years; they previously separated in 2017 amid rumors of infidelity but appeared to reconcile in 2018.

And when it comes to new romances in 2022, La La played coy, noting that "we'll see what happens." But the former MTV VJ did share what she's looking for in a partner, saying that she wants someone to have fun with, to laugh with and have a good time with, and someone that "is chill and easy because that is pretty much my personality."

But she definitely won't be enlisting the help of her son, whom she says makes a bad wingman because he's "too protective."

"Nobody can come next to me when my son is around at all!" she says.

While La La may be ready for love again, she isn't looking to get married again anytime soon. During an appearance on The Angie Martinez Show last month, the actress shared how her life has been evolving since she split with the NBA star earlier this year and how she doesn't see another marriage in her future.

"I was bad because it was public. I was bad because there were other people involved. I was bad because there were allegations. It got bad," she shared. "It came out of nowhere. I wasn't expecting it. Even a lawyer said once, 'Well, he's a basketball player—what did you expect?' And I'm like, 'To be honest, I didn't expect that. I didn't go into this marriage expecting that. So I was caught off guard."

"After you've been through what I've been through, which was public and really hard, you do start feeling like that and you see how people become jaded and, you know, 'Maybe it's not for me.' But I always want to stay positive," she continued. "Marriage, I don't think I can do that ever again. I mean, some amazing person would have to come. I don't see that happening again."

For now, La La is excited for her fans to get a look at her collection. "I love PrettyLittleThing so I'm excited to have an edit with them and really just bring my personal fashion out there and hope that people love it," she said, adding that she's wearing a dress from the collection for the special night.

Even her famous girlfriends are loving it!

"It is the most amazing thing you know, girl power is everything and I have just an amazing group of friends that support me in everything," she said, noting that friends such as Kelly Rowland, Ciara and Kim Kardashian have shown their support for the line. "Everyone is gone today, but we had some fun yesterday."