La La Anthony Addresses Split From Carmelo Anthony, Says She 'Never' Turned a Blind Eye to Cheating

La La Anthony doesn't see herself ever getting married again. The BMF star reflected on her divorce from Carmelo Anthony during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Thursday, declaring that getting hitched was a one-time deal for her.

"I'm never getting married again," she pronounced. "It's one of those things in life that I feel like I could check it off. Like, 'OK, I did that.' Maybe people want to say they've experienced that. I've experienced it and I know the good and the bad that happened to me so it's not something I want to experience again. I can have an incredible relationship with somebody and not be married."

She added, "And I'm not knocking anybody who's married, it didn't work for me. I'm all for anyone it worked for. I feel like marriage at times becomes very much like [a] business thing. And what I found with marriage is easy to get into and harder to get out of when you're dealing with lawyers and this and that, and it just gets really complicated. I don't feel like I need that."

The actress filed for divorce from her ex last June, citing irreconcilable differences after 11 years of marriage. It was the second time the pair split in recent years; they previously separated in 2017 amid rumors of infidelity but appeared to reconcile in 2018. The two share one child together, 15-year-old Kiyan.

During an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, La La explained that Carmelo's 2011 trade from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks was the "start" of the end for the couple and that everything became "complicated" in New York. ET has reached out to Carmelo's rep for comment.

"I'm from New York so being here is nothing new. When we lived here under all of that, that's when things became complicated," she said of the move. "Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage."

La La recalled that moving to New York came with added "scrutiny" from the media, with the family "constantly being under the spotlight and people watching every little thing."

Being in the city made La La feel like she had to get on her "grind," which led to her going "overdrive with my career." She later noted that she "never turned a blind eye to cheating" and that it was one of the main reasons she couldn’t be in the relationship anymore.

"We had some great times. We have a beautiful son, Kiyan, who's amazing," she shared. "It wasn't all bad. We had great, great times. It ended bad, but we're still friends and we co-parent great... Life is just about lessons and going through different phases, and that was a phase in my life, a chapter in my life. And now, that chapter's over but it's never really over when you have a kid with somebody."

Life after Professional Athletes. LA LA ANTHONY IS HERE!!!! Watch now🔥 @lala https://t.co/X1mnnhRFMn pic.twitter.com/QMA5TdTqIR — Call Her Daddy (@callherdaddy) October 26, 2022

When it comes to her future -- without marriage -- La La previously shared with ET that she's looking for a partner that she can have fun with, laugh with and have a good time with, and someone that "is chill and easy because that is pretty much my personality."

But she definitely won't be enlisting the help of her son, whom she said makes a bad wingman because he's "too protective."

"Nobody can come next to me when my son is around at all!" she shared.