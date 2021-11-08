Kylie Jenner's Sisters Address Tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld

More members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are speaking out following the deaths of eight people and injuries of hundreds at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival over the weekend.

On Monday, both Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner took to their Instagram Stories to share messages of support for the victims and Scott, who is boyfriend to their sister, Kylie Jenner, and is expecting his second child with her.

"Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld," Kim wrote. "Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy. We are keeping all of the victims, families, and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing -- as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated."

Both Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, and their momager, Kris Jenner, reposted her sentiment on their own Instagram Stories.

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram Stories

Kendall wrote her own post, saying, "I'm still at a loss for words over the news from Astroworld. I'm truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved. Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time."

Kendall Jenner/ Instagram Stories

Kendall attended the Astroworld Festival with Kylie over the weekend, sharing videos from the crowd in her Instagram Stories, prior to having knowledge about the deaths that occurred.

Kylie also shared videos from the event, which she attended with her and Scott's 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

"Travis and I are broken and devastated," Kylie previously said in a post on her Instagram Stories. "My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or affected in any way by yesterday's events — and also for Travis, who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."

She also clarified that they were unaware of what was going on in the crowd while at the show.

"I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing," she wrote. "I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."

In the wake of the fatal show, Scott and LiveNation are now facing several lawsuits. On Monday, TMZ reported that Houston law firm Roberts Markland LLP filed seven lawsuits, all claiming both Scott and Live Nation failed to provide adequate security and a security plan to protect attendees.

Scott previously released a statement on Twitter, writing, "I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thanks you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their support. Love you all."