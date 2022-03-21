Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Footage in Tribute Video to Son Wolf

Kylie Jenner is giving fans a peek inside her second pregnancy. On Monday, the 24-year-old reality star posted a YouTube video titled "To Our Son," in honor of her and Travis Scott's baby boy, Wolf Jacques Webster.

The nearly 10 minute-long clip features highlights from Kylie's second pregnancy, from finding out she was expecting to the newborn's February arrival.

The video starts with a look at Kylie's positive pregnancy test, Travis' sweet reaction to the news, and the first visit to the doctor alongside the couple's first child, 4-year-old Stormi.

After confirming the baby on the way, the growing family shares the happy news with grandma Kris Jenner, who proclaims, "This is one of the happiest days of my life."

Footage of Kylie hearing her baby's heartbeat, showing off her growing belly, and soaking in the excitement with Stormi follows, before the video takes fans inside the mom-to-be's elaborate baby shower.

"You're the best mom in the world," Kris tells Kylie while giving a toast at the event. "We're just so excited that Stormi's going to be a big sister."

The video next flashes to Stormi's joint birthday party with her cousin, Chicago West, where Travis' mom, Wanda Webster, gushes over her son's family.

"This was the best thing ever for him. I see a different person in my son," she says. "And you, as a young mother... what a wonderful mother you are. You always think about Stormi first, and that is so wonderful. I'm so blessed and I'm so happy that you are the mother of my grandchildren."

Other family members give tributes throughout the video too, with Kim Kardashian telling her nephew-on-the-way, "We love you so much. We've got you for life. You're family for life. I pray that you love the family that you are born into, because we're very special. We love you and we can't wait to meet you."

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner sends love to her younger sister, saying, "You inspire me so much with being a mom. I'm not a mom yet myself. I look up to you so much when it comes to how you raise Stormi and how you're going to raise your new baby. I'm just so excited. I already love the baby so much."

Khloe Kardashian quips, "I cannot wait for me to be your favorite aunt," while Kourtney Kardashian says, "We love you already."

Grandma Kris gets emotional while speaking directly to the newest family member, telling him, "I think about you every day. I'm just really excited to meet you and to welcome you into the family."

As the matriarch gets choked up, she says, "I'm sorry, I'm just filled with lots of emotion. I love you already. You're coming into the most amazing family -- lots of cousins. You're going to have the best life because you have the best parents and the best family."

The sweet video ends with a peek into Wolf's nursery and closet, before taking fans inside the delivery room where the tot came into the world.