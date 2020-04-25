Kylie Jenner Shares a Fresh-Faced Selfie While Staying Makeup-Free During Quarantine

Fans can't get enough of Kylie Jenner's makeup-free looks.

While they love seeing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star all glammed up, her followers have been enjoying seeing her fresh-faced and without extensions. Jenner took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share a clip of herself sans makeup, showing off her natural locks and flipping her hair, all while rocking super cute pjs.

“Avocado pajamas all day," the Kylie Cosmetics owner captioned the quick clip. Amid the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing, Jenner has kept her admirers happy with frequent updates from her home, sharing pics and videos of her and her daughter, Stormi.

On Friday, she posted a couple of photos of herself in a comfy-looking, yet body-hugging, white tank dress. "Quarantine bea," she captioned one of the shots.

Earlier this week, Jenner was photographed looking almost unrecognizable as she stepped out without makeup to grab snacks.

Casually dressed in tie dyed sweatpants, the social media star and mom of one was seen grabbing a bag of salt and vinegar chips and a water bottle.

Check out her comfy look in the video below.