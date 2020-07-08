Kylie Jenner Rocks New Hairstyle as Pals Take Her Out for an Early Birthday Dinner: Videos

Kylie Jenner is ready to celebrate her birthday by hitting the town with a new look. The makeup mogul turns 23 on Aug. 10, but on Wednesday night she celebrated early with a dinner at celebrity hot spot Nobu.

"Last night my besties took me to a last minute early bday dinner," Kylie captioned one Instagram Stories clip of herself and longtime pal Harry Hudson.

In the clip the two hug one another as Kylie rocked a racy white crocheted bralette top and a brunette bob.

The mother of Stormi Webster also posted a clip of herself blowing out two candles on top of one of the Kardashian-Jenner's signature celebratory cakes covered in roses made of frosting. She's urged to "make a wish" before blowing out the candles as her friends cheer.

Kylie is ringing in her birthday in style. She recently appeared in the new "WAP" music video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

The reality star's brief cameo featured her in a sexy leopard print bodysuit, once again showing off her new brunette locks. Watch the clip below for more from Kylie: