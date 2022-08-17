Kylie Jenner Reveals the Name She Almost Had Instead

Kylie Jenner almost had a totally different name. As part of a TikTok trend, the 25-year-old makeup mogul took to the platform on Monday to reveal the name her parents -- Kris and Caitlyn Jenner -- nearly gave her.

In the clip, Kylie lounges next to her and Travis Scott's 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, as the TikTok teases, "My name is Kylie, but it was almost..."

The almost-name is then revealed to be Kennedy. Pics of Kylie flash on the screen alongside her would-be name. The video ends by showing one of Kylie's famed lip kits, with Kennedy replacing her now-famous moniker on the packaging.

"Doesn't hit the same," Kylie captioned the clip.

In addition to Stormi, Kylie and Travis are parents to a son, whom they welcomed in February. Earlier this month, a source gave ET an update on the family of four.

"Things between Kylie and Travis are going super well," the source said. "They have really mastered being together and successfully co-parenting. It's really working for them and they are just living life. They're doing fantastic as parents of two."

"Travis is very involved as a father and Kylie loves that," the source added. "He really makes Kylie and his family a top priority, which is a big reason as to why they work as a couple. He is always going above and beyond as a dad and as a partner and Kylie appreciates his dedication to her and their little ones."

Kylie celebrated her 25th birthday on Aug. 10, and Travis marked the occasion with several sweet social media posts in her honor. Watch the video below for more on the pair's family.