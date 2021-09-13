Kylie Jenner No Longer Attending 2021 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner will no longer be attending this year's Met Gala. The 24-year-old reality star -- who is currently expecting her second child with Travis Scott -- shared on her Instagram Story on Monday morning that she won't be walking the carpet this year.

"I'm so sad i couldn't make it this year," she wrote, adding white heart emoji. "I can't wait to see all the looks."

A source tells ET that Jenner was considering revealing the sex of her baby at this year's Met Gala, but "she decided to fly back to L.A. yesterday and is no longer attending."

Jenner has attended the Met Gala four times before, including in 2019, when she and sister Kendall Jenner sported headline-making matching ensembles, and in 2018, when she and Scott walked the red carpet together for the first time, shortly after welcoming daughter Stormi.

The Met Gala would have been one of Jenner's first public appearances after confirming her pregnancy on Instagram.

"Kylie knew the news of her pregnancy was going to come out eventually," a source recently told ET, adding, "She is super excited, but is also looking for some privacy and wants to share special moments and this wonderful new beginning with her family and closest friends."

"She wanted to reveal her pregnancy on her own terms and found that it was a healthy decision for her to try to keep it out of the public eye for as long as possible like she did in her last pregnancy," the source added of Jenner's pregnancy video shared on social media. "She wants to pour all of her energy into her body, the wonderful new being that she is creating, and to her family who are her biggest cheerleaders and supporters. Her family is so excited, especially because they all love Travis."

This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. According to the press release, the exhibition opens Sept. 18 and will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."

