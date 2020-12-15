Kylie Jenner Is the Highest Celebrity Earner of 2020 and the Only Woman in the Top 10

Kylie Jenner is continuing to impress! Ahead of the end of 2020, Forbes named the 23-year-old makeup mogul the highest-earning celebrity of the year, after she raked in $590 million.

The outlet reports that Jenner's impressive earnings were largely a result of selling 51 percent of her cosmetics line to Coty earlier this year. The reality star was the only woman to appear in the top 10 of the celebrity earners list. Travis Scott, the father to Jenner's 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, appeared at no. 82 on the list, after earning $39.5 million in 2020.

The second name on the list was Jenner's brother-in-law, Kanye West, whose $170 million came mostly from his Yeezy sneaker deal with Adidas. West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, ranked no. 48 on the list for her $49.5 million in earnings.

Numbers three through five on the list were taken by a trio of professional athletes: tennis player Roger Federer at three with $106.3 million, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo at four with $105 million, and fellow soccer player Lionel Messi at five with $104 million.

Tyler Perry ($97 million) came next, followed by soccer star Neymar ($95.5 million), Howard Stern ($90 million) and LeBron James ($88.2 million). Dwayne Johnson rounded out the top 10 with $87.5 milion.

Ellen DeGeneres (no. 12 with $84 million), Ariana Grande (no. 17 with $72 million), Ryan Reynolds (no. 18 with $71.5 million), Jonas Brothers (no. 20 at $68.5 million) are among the names in the top 20.

Ed Sheeran (no. 23 with $64 million), Taylor Swift (no. 25 with $63.5 million), Ryan Seacrest (no. 28 with $60 million), Ben Affleck (no. 37 with $55 million), Shawn Mendes (no. 39 with $54.5 million), Billie Eilish (no. 43 with $53 million), and BTS (no. 47 with $50 million) are among the top 50 earners.

Jennifer Lopez (no. 56 with $47.5 million), Rihanna (no. 60 with $46 million), Will Smith (no. 69 with $44.5 million), Blake Shelton (no. 70 with $43.5 million), Katy Perry (no. 86 with $38.5 million), Lady Gaga (no. 87 with $38 million), Oprah Winfrey (no. 91 with $37 million), Serena Williams (no. 98 with $36 million) and Angelina Jolie (no. 99 with $35.5 million) are some of the notable names that round out the top 100 list.

Jenner's list-topping achievement came after the April news that she made Forbes' annual World Billionaires list for the second year in a row. When she was named to that list for the first time, Jenner became the youngest self-made billionaire, a title she continued to hold in 2020.

