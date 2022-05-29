Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Glimpse at Her and Travis Scott's Son 'I Made These Little Feet'

Kylie Jenner is giving the world a little peek and her and Travis Scott’s baby boy. On Saturday, The Kardashians star shared a photo of her and Travis’ 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and their 3-month-old son. “I made these little feet,” the 24-year-old wrote. Stormi and her little brother’s faces weren’t visible in the pic.

In fact, the only portion of their little bodies Kylie shared with the camera was Stormi’s tiny feet next to her little brother’s feet, that were behind a walker.

Kylie and Travis announced that they welcomed their son in February. However, since their baby boy’s arrival, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the “Goosebumps” rapper haven’t given the world a look at his face -- or revealed his official name.

Instagram/@kyliejenner

Although the pair have kept their baby boy largely out of the spotlight, Kylie and Travis have made some big moments a family affair. Last weekend, Stormi and baby boy Webster was by their mommy’s side as they attended Kourtney Kardashians lavish Italian wedding to Travis Barker.

In the photos, posted on Instagram, Kylie hugs Stormi as the Italian Riviera coastline sits in the background. “just me, storm, and coconut traveling the world together ✨♥️,” she captioned the photo set.

In another post, the makeup maven shows off her daughter’s photo skills in a series of pictures taken by the tot.

“my baby’s got me 📸♥️,” she captioned the pictures.

Earlier this month, the rapper and reality star were joined by Stormi as he made his return to the stage during the Billboard Music Awards.

Travis was joined by Kylie and Stormi as he walked the red carpet at the event, held in Las Vegas, that marked his first televised appearance since the Astroworld Festival tragedy.