Kylie Jenner Denies Shading Selena Gomez in TikTok Comment: 'This Is Reaching'

Kylie Jenner is not here for the online theories that she recently shaded Selena Gomez's eyebrows. In fact, the 25-year-old makeup mogul took to the comments on TikTok to shut down one fan's theory.

After the account @devotedly.yours posted her breakdown of the alleged drama, Kylie replied, "This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."

Fans first thought something was amiss after Selena, 30, posted a TikTok Story, saying she "accidentally" laminated her brows too much. Hours later, Kylie posted a pic on her own Instagram Stories, writing, "This was an accident?????" with the text over her eyebrows. She followed that up with a close-up shot of her brows and Hailey Bieber's brows on FaceTime.

Fans noted that Selena recently surpassed Kylie's Instagram followers by 1 million, earning her the top spot of any female on the social media platform.

But despite the presumed drama between the two, Selena replied to Kylie's comment, writing, "Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie."

The alleged shade and theories also came after Selena posted a video on her TikTok Stories of her overly laminated eyebrows writing, "I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid," and calling the model her "#girlcrush" on her Instagram Story.

Interestingly enough, Bella, a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family, previously dated Selena's ex, The Weeknd, before and after they got together. There have been longstanding feud rumors between Selena and Bella, though the model has never commented on the subject.